City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $522.40

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.40 ($6.83) and traded as high as GBX 538 ($7.03). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 522 ($6.82), with a volume of 19,689 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £264.54 million and a P/E ratio of 18.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 527.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

