Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $41.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

