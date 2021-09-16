S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCPPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.