Susquehanna Downgrades Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Neutral

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $112.00. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

