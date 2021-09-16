Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) PT Raised to $63.00

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 296.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE AIF opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $234,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

