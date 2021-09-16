Contrasting Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold 127.85% 49.53% 27.95% Ferroglobe -14.39% -15.29% -4.01%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and Ferroglobe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Ferroglobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 13.23 $1.22 million N/A N/A Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 1.29 -$246.34 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe.

Volatility & Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Ferroglobe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.