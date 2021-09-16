Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Downgraded by Mizuho

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Shares of KDMN opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 20.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 21.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.