SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $364,130 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

