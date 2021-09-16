HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
Shares of NBSE opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.01.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.
