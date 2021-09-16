HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NBSE opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 95,447 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 127,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

