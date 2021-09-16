Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $150.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.68.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.23. Apple has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

