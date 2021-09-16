Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT Raised to $4.00 at Raymond James

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.93 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 113.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 43,472 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150,685 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

