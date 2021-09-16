Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) to “Strong-Buy”

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Shares of SC opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 396,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

