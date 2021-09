Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

