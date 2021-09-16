Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $49.21.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.
