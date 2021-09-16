Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,672 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 881% compared to the average volume of 884 call options.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Angi by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Angi by 4.1% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of ANGI opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

