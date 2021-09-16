Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KRG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

KRG stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

