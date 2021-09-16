TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $124.81

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.81 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.75). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 50,479 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.16.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

