M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.44

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.44 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 150.50 ($1.97). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 86,697 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAA shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.60) price target on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on M&C Saatchi from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.76. The company has a market cap of £177.27 million and a P/E ratio of -15.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.23.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

