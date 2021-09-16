H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $286.52

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.52 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.18). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 307 ($4.01), with a volume of 26,556 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get H&T Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £122.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 287.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.