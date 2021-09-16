Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Up 288.5% in August

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 288.5% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

