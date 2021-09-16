Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 675,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $67,372.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,955,912.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $432,116. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFBI stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Affinity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.