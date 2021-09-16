SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $245.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

SITM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

SiTime stock opened at $219.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,489.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.91.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $9,468,176. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1,779.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 62.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 15.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

