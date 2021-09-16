Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VALN. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

