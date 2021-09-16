Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VALN. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.
Shares of Valneva stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
