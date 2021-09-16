Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the second quarter of 2021. Solid performance in the quarter was driven by both new customer demand and increasing renewal purchases from the company’s installed base. Strong domestic and international pump sales along with robust domestic and international pump shipments are impressive. Expansion of gross margin and a raised 2021 sales forecast bode well for the stock. Continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps by both new and existing users look encouraging as well. Tandem Diabetes has been outperforming the industry for the past three months. However, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on bottom line.Continued impact of the pandemic on the company’s global operations poses a threat. A tough competitive landscape is a major concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TNDM. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.67.

TNDM stock opened at $123.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $130.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,438.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,922 shares of company stock worth $10,403,593. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

