NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

