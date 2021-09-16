Head to Head Analysis: PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) versus SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 71.1%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

8.0% of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and SuRo Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 168.37 $75.34 million ($0.81) -15.63

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund.

Volatility and Risk

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.45%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

This table compares PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 11,521.24% -3.28% -2.61%

Summary

SuRo Capital beats PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB. The fund focuses on intermediate maturity bonds across multiple industries and sectors. It employs fundamental analysis along with top-down approach to make its fixed income investments. The fund uses in-house research to make its investments. PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund was founded on December 27, 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.