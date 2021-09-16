Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Critical Survey

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Movano and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynex has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.27%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Movano.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A N/A N/A Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Movano and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A Zynex $80.12 million 5.29 $9.07 million $0.26 46.88

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynex beats Movano on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

