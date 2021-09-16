$55.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $53.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $222.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $226.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $253,803. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

