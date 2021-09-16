Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATDRY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

