Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$48.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.62.

PD stock opened at C$43.74 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$15.80 and a twelve month high of C$54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$581.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.43.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -3.900195 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

