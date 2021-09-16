Raymond James Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.70

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCW. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.97.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW stock opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$710.97 million and a PE ratio of -13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.37. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.05 and a one year high of C$2.81.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.