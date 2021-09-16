Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to “Buy”

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMKBY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DNB Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

AMKBY opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

