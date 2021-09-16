Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bruker ended the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Revenue growth across the BSI and BEST segments and geographies contributed to the top line. The segment reported robust demand for the company’s high-performance scientific instruments, life science and diagnostic solutions driven by a solid end-market recovery. Strong revenue and volume growth in the quarter substantially drove year-over-year gross and operating margins despite increase in R&D and marketing and sales investments in Project Accelerate 2.0. Raised 2021 financial outlook is another upside. Strong solvency is an added plus. Bruker has outperformed its industry over the past year. Yet, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on the company’s bottom line, Foreign exchange fluctuations, stiff competition and macroeconomic woes persist.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,404,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bruker by 3,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after buying an additional 1,008,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after buying an additional 723,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

