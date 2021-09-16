Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $318.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $1,493,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $5,670,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

