Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.23.

Management Consulting Group Company Profile (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

