Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in August

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.99%.

WFAFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CLSA downgraded Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

