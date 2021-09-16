PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $255.58

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 255.58 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($3.10). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 239 ($3.12), with a volume of 784,024 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 250.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 265.56.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha acquired 22,200 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £54,834 ($71,640.97).

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

