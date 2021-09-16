Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $393.58

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.58 ($5.14) and traded as high as GBX 420.20 ($5.49). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 416.60 ($5.44), with a volume of 864,556 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 513.20 ($6.70).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 393.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 435.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -4.87.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

