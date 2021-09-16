Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $627.06

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 627.06 ($8.19) and traded as high as GBX 702 ($9.17). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 700 ($9.15), with a volume of 1,145,545 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLIN. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63. The firm has a market cap of £931.20 million and a P/E ratio of 72.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 627.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 714.25.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.