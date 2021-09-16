Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of VFF opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $752.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 3.66. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 297,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 291,749 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

