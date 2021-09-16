Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $21.36 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $895.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after buying an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 593,238 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $8,110,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

