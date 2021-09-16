Morgan Stanley Boosts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $8.25

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.60 to $8.25 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.25.
NYSE:COTY opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Coty
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.
