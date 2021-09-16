Morgan Stanley Boosts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $8.25

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.60 to $8.25 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

