Stephens Raises Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $700.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $528.57.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $580.98 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

