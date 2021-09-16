Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report sales of $167.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $170.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $176.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $691.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $704.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $651.73 million, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

HOMB opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after acquiring an additional 624,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 382,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after acquiring an additional 331,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

