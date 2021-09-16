Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.93 Million

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report sales of $167.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $170.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $176.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $691.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $704.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $651.73 million, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

HOMB opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after acquiring an additional 624,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 382,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after acquiring an additional 331,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.