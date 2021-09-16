Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.