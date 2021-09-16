Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLPI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

