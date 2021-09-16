CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 804,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 160,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,736,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.