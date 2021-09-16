Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.