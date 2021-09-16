DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,902,214 shares of company stock valued at $267,489,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.