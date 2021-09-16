Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Hold

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,120,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.