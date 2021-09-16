CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareMax’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

CareMax stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63. CareMax has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Equities analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $741,000.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

